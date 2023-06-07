WHO Expert Explains Health Regulations and Pandemic Treaty – Interview with James Roguski | www.kla.tv/26254

The changes to 13
articles of the International Health Regulations proposed by the Biden
administration opened a Pandora's box. Why they would be better renamed the
"International Surveillance, Control, Notification, Emergency Declaration
and Fear-Mongering Regulations" is explained by the renowned researcher
James Roguski from the USA in this Kla.TV interview. If you think the new WHO
pandemic treaty is about improving people's health, this interview will
inevitably widen your horizon. But listen for yourself!
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
International Health Regulations with Amendments Status of February 2023
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf
The WHO CA+ (WHO Convention Agreement) Status May 22, 2023:
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/DRAFT_INB_Bureau-text_22-May.pdf
Australian Petition against International Health Regulations:
https://australiaexitsthewho.com/
British Petition against International Health Regulations:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/635904
US Petition for politicians on this topic, also HR79, Draft to get the US out of the WHO:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/stop-the-who-power-grab/
More petitions:
http://WORLDWIDE.ExitTheWHO.com
James Roguski's website:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/
Further important websites on this topic:
www.stopthewho.com
www.screwthewho.com
www.exitthewho.com
