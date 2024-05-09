Evidence-Based Weight Loss: Live Presentation

In his newest live presentation from 2019, Dr. Greger offers a sneak peek into his new book How Not to Diet, which hones in on the optimal criteria to enable weight loss while considering how these foods actually affect our health and longevity. New subscribers to our e-newsletter always receive a free gift. Get yours here:bit.ly/4b9uTKH

I’m so excited to be bringing you my new live presentation! I used to do annual reviews of the medical literature, but that was before the success of How Not to Die..bit.ly/4b9uTKH



﻿