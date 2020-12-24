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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 50 Dr is FIRED for telling world TRUTH
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155 views • December 24, 2020
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This is an incredible woman like many other people acting as Dr's who are no longer remaining silent to this colossal level of LIES AND DECEIT surrounding Covid 19 [the common cold].
Please do all you can to share this video far and wide... go to www.awarriorcalls.com and www.earthunited.global for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
God Speed.
This is an incredible woman like many other people acting as Dr's who are no longer remaining silent to this colossal level of LIES AND DECEIT surrounding Covid 19 [the common cold].
Please do all you can to share this video far and wide... go to www.awarriorcalls.com and www.earthunited.global for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
God Speed.
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