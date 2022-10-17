THE WORLD POPULATION LIE

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ENDLESS FREE MONEY AND GHOST VOTES - CENTRAL BANK BONANZA
Countries By Number Of Cities Over One Million - https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-by-number-of-cities-over-one-million.html
THE CIA CAN'T BE LYING...... RIGHT? - https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/field/population/country-comparison/
'Overpopulation' a Lie: Studies Predict Population Collapse Around Globe - https://catherinesalgado.substack.com/p/overpopulation-a-lie-studies-predict
Mirrored - REMARQUE88