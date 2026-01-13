CARTOONIST KILLED BY MODERNA VAX POISON INJECTIONS

‘Dilbert' creator Scott Adams dies at 68

Adams, a Bay Area resident, had been battling prostate cancer, which spread to his bones last year.

**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Oct 12, 2022**

I don't know anyone who died from being vaccinated or from being unvaccinated.





**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Apr 10, 2022**

Replying to @CozyTimeHammer

You make a good point. I see a lot of swelling in my vaccinated arm but the other one seems normal.





**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Oct 15, 2022**

Can anyone confirm that no life insurance company offers discounts for being vaccinated?





If so, it means the insurance industry values the vaccinations at zero.





**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Dec 31, 2023**

One bit of evidence we live in a Simulation is that we can have different realities and it barely matters.





For example, in one of our realities, young athletes were dropping like flies from getting vaccinated during Covid.





In the other reality, nothing remotely like that





**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Sep 14, 2023**

Why do we have so much data about vaccination rates by race but none by obesity?





If the obese are the most likely to be vaccinated (and that makes sense), none of our outcome data is useful.





**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Oct 14, 2022**

Does any life insurance company offer discounts for the vaccinated (above a certain age)?





If not, why not?





Likewise, does any life insurance company offer a discount for younger males who are NOT vaccinated?





If not, why not?





**Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Jan 31, 2022**

If our hospital capacity can handle it, the "fully vaccinated death rate" is probably the only number we should look at for deciding when to drop all mandates.





Most unvaccinated don't want mandates.





And the fully vaccinated death rate is now trivial.





End the mandates.





#Feb1