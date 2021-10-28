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La Palma… 2009 prediction
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313 views • October 28, 2021
As Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja Volcano on October 8, 2021 in La Palma, Spain. A politician from one of Spain's Canary Islands raised the possibility of bombing the volcano to divert lava flows. As in all these major red flags we were told in advance what they are planning to do!
Do you think they will do it? https://www.newsweek.com/politician-proposes-bombing-la-palma-volcano-eruptions-enter-38th-day-1643157
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Do you think they will do it? https://www.newsweek.com/politician-proposes-bombing-la-palma-volcano-eruptions-enter-38th-day-1643157
Read less...
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