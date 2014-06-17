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June 17 2014 Kharkov Politician Evgeniy Muraev Speech Ukraine Russia War
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June 17 2014 Kharkov Politician Evgeniy Muraev Speech Ukraine Russia War
Watchdog Media
https://youtu.be/t7qXs3LnDJ4?t=6166
Roses Have Thorns (Part 17) The Attempted Siege of Donetsk II July 13-17 2014
https://www.watchdogmediainstitute.com/p/blog-page.html
Watchdog Media
https://youtu.be/t7qXs3LnDJ4?t=6166
Roses Have Thorns (Part 17) The Attempted Siege of Donetsk II July 13-17 2014
https://www.watchdogmediainstitute.com/p/blog-page.html
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