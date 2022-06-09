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Doctor Dave Martin | Monkeypox Part 4 | Is a Medical Tyranny Surveillance State Being Installed Now?
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361 views • June 09, 2022

Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative?

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf – See Page 12


Step 1 - Go to - www.ProsecuteNow.com

Step 2 - Go to - www.DavidMartin.World


Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/


Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda


Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2


Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation


The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”


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Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!

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medical tyrannyclay clarkthrivetime showmonkeypoxdoctor dave martin
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