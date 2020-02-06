Ordinary Americans REACT to President Trump’s SOTU Address

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Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Americans cheered President Trump’s historic State of the Union Address last night. FOX News host Pete Hegseth was in Carthage, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning talking to voters. Pete was asking for their reaction to President Trump’s SOTU Address. One woman said it best “We need to put a cape on his back, an “S” on his chest, and call him Superman.
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