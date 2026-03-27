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THE CLOCK IS TICKING: Brigadier General Blaine Holt on the Window for Justice
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THE CLOCK IS TICKING: Brigadier General Blaine Holt on the Window for Justice


FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v77if4a-why-the-tribunals-are-already-underway-eyes-on-gitmo-the-500-million-expans.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The engineering is done. The contracts are public. The media center at Gitmo—and facilities around the world—are built and ready. But the clock is running out.


In this urgent briefing, Brigadier General Blaine Holt confirms what many have suspected: massive infrastructure for tribunals and processing has been constructed at Guantanamo Bay and other undisclosed locations. The proof is available to anyone willing to look—on sam.gov, where government contracts and tenders are publicly listed. The facilities exist. The question is whether they will be used.


Holt delivers a sobering timeline: the shot clock is ticking down to the midterms. If something dramatic and massive doesn't happen before July 15th, the Republican establishment—which he argues is indistinguishable from Democrats in its defense of the swamp—will hand power back to the same system that stole the election, unleashed Antifa and BLM, and corrupted the DOJ.


While the media fixates on Joe Kent's alleged leaks, Holt asks the harder question: where are the bracelets for Mark Milley, who gave away secrets to the Chinese? Where is the redress for J6, for the stolen election, for the NGOs and the cronyism?


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Keywords
military tribunalsantifa blmblaine holtgitmo media centersamgov contractsshot clock midtermsjuly 15 deadlinerepublican swamp defensemark milley treasonjan 6 redressstolen election accountabilitydoj crimescongress vs trumpgitmo engineeringgovernment contracts transparency
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