GOD BLESS STEW PETERS

@10:30 I MESSED up. I said "Biden was giving his blessing to the Biden government." I meant to say Mike Pence was giving his blessing to the occupational Biden government. Alzheimers is a *****.

Mike Pence is a weak man who has spent his life enabling the left. In other words, Mike Pence is the poster child for RINOs.

STEW PETERS stands out against this background of soft-hearted cowards. I like Stew Peters. If all Christians were like him ... well who knows ... I might be a Christian. When you think about it, my obsession with defeating evil makes me the most Christian of all human beings. Of course you can only agree with me if you think God's primary responsibility is building a moral Universe.