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Low-Level Lasers for Mitochondrial Function
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14 views • April 10, 2021
Dr. Gair combines functional medicine, functional neurology, cold laser treatments with traditional chiropractic treatments. He has worked with gold medalists and world record holders, Super Bowl and World Series Champions, some of the top high school and college athletes in the country, as well as patients with chronic disease and traumatic brain injuries. Dr. Gair has trained doctors from Russia, the UK, Germany, Norway, Puerto Rico, Australia, and all over the US and Canada on cold laser treatments that he has pioneered.
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