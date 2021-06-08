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Israel Torah - Rabbi Dr. Shalom Gold
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82 views • June 08, 2021
posted 9November2019 Israel Torah:
What happens when a people don't have a country to defend themselves? Look at the Kurdish and Armenian Genocides. The Jews for 1900 years did not have a viable country in their Land of Israel. They had the Holocaust in Europe and North Africa during the 1940s. The arguments against Aliyah are not important. It is the will of God that Jews live in the Land of Israel. positive thinking,
What happens when a people don't have a country to defend themselves? Look at the Kurdish and Armenian Genocides. The Jews for 1900 years did not have a viable country in their Land of Israel. They had the Holocaust in Europe and North Africa during the 1940s. The arguments against Aliyah are not important. It is the will of God that Jews live in the Land of Israel. positive thinking,
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