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#653: Infiltration Instead of Invasion | Mel K (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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President Kennedy’s famous speech should have been the indicator that dark forces were at work behind the scenes in his own administration, but most assumed he was referring to the Communists. The period from 1944 to 1954 laid the foundation for many of the systems that drive the world we live in today.


The ideas for world government that would grow from the ashes of World War II were crafted by powerful men connected to Wall Street, the major banks, and the State Department. Mel K’s new book, Infiltration Instead of Invasion, details the pivotal period in American history where the rules were written in pencil, and the fortunes were stored in gold.


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fbiciajfkworld war 2charlie robinsonmel k
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