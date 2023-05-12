Create New Account
This Is the Fascinating Journey of Serotonin
Do you know where serotonin is made? 🧠

In this video, Scott Anderson, author of the book The Psychobiotic Revolution: Mood, Food, and the New Science of the Gut-Brain Connection, reveals where!

According to Scott, serotonin – a key neurotransmitter in the brain, is made in the gut!

However, the CHALLENGE is how it gets from the gut to the brain.

