LIVE: Oath Breaking Angels of Death, Patriot Truckers Surround DC, Terrorist Docs Execute Hostages

Monday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby highlights the oath breaking of nurses in the death hospitals. She discusses the lack of compliance of doctors, the monetary incentives, and the all around disregard for life of those who are responsible for preserving it.

Trucker Brian Brase dispels the rumors that the People's Convoy circling DC is fake or has flopped.

Go to ThePeoplesConvoy.org to show support for the truckers and fighting affiliates:

Founder of Graith Care LLC, Priscilla Roman, details the dangers of COVID protocols, and shares how she saved hostages from their untimely deaths.

South Dakota Congressional candidate, state representative, and veteran, Taffy Howard discusses her plans to stabilize the Conservative backbone of her state. She exposes how her opponent Dusty Johnson, is a fake Conservative who funded the J6 witch-hunt and voted against his party.

And, Stew shares how the iconic and overpriced St. James Hotel in Red Wing, Minnesota has denied the Stew Peters Show a room, and refuses to say why.

Call for yourself to verify, ask for Sarah Hill

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