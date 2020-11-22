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SIDNEY POWELL ON PHONE 11/21/2020 - Obama Judge throws Trump law suit out in PA
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105 views • November 22, 2020
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SIDNEY POWELL ON PHONE 11/21/2020 - Obama Judge throws Trump law suit out in PA. Sidney gives information on the Trump Case being thrown out in Pennsylvania. The Federal judge was an Obama appointee. This interview was done today 11/21/2020 on the phone.
SIDNEY POWELL ON PHONE 11/21/2020 - Obama Judge throws Trump law suit out in PA. Sidney gives information on the Trump Case being thrown out in Pennsylvania. The Federal judge was an Obama appointee. This interview was done today 11/21/2020 on the phone.
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