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How Aboriginal elder Jimmy Fejo warns his people: (MIRRORED)
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1749 views • November 16, 2021
How Aboriginal elder Jimmy Fejo warns his people: (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Aussie Cossack at:-
https://youtu.be/b9hRCvDp8UI
My full support to David Cole and Indigenous elder Jimmy Fejo for the work they do in protecting their community from the Government Tyranny.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Aussie Cossack at:-
https://youtu.be/b9hRCvDp8UI
My full support to David Cole and Indigenous elder Jimmy Fejo for the work they do in protecting their community from the Government Tyranny.
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