Hidden from us - How our ancestors harvested, amplified, stored and used free energy

Jim Crenshaw
May 28, 2023
Just like they have hijacked free medicine for health problems and use their medical mafia to kill us, they use their energy mafia to tax and control us. Sorry bastards that they are.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/olZIWVcuPsyK/
