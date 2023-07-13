45% Of Americans Drinking POISONOUS Water: New Study Finds Forever Chemicals In Drinking Water

Stew Peters Show





July 12, 2023





Poisons in our tap water are making Americans sick and chronically ill.

Longevity expert Troy Casey is here to talk about the new study showing “forever chemicals” in our drinking water.

Recently, Joe Rogan and RFK talked about atrazine in the water supply.

Atrazine is the chemical Alex Jones famously and correctly claimed was turning frogs gay.

Air, water, and soil are common elements that we pass on to future generations.

This is an actual environmental crisis but globalists promote climate change hoaxes instead.

The chemical runoff can trickle down and contaminate the water table.

This could mean those on well water are not safe.

It’s a good idea to remineralize water to put back in good things the body needs.

It’s also a good idea to put your water through a reverse osmosis filtration system.

The Amish community have less disease and produces food products that are healthy.

The quality of life you live is directly related to the quality of food you ingest.

Remnants of pharmaceutical drugs are being recycled back into our drinking water over time.

For more information on Troy Casey follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MrHealthnut.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2znx6g-45-of-americans-drinking-poisonous-water-new-study-finds-forever-chemicals-.html