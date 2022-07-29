7.29.22 INDICTMENTS coming! K@sh exposes more! DEMS flipping to GOP! War RUMORS! Win with PRAYER!

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https://rumble.com/v1e2qdl-7.29.22-indictments-coming-ksh-exposes-more-dems-flipping-to-gop-war-rumors.html
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Music
My Lord
Song by Yarin Primak <https://artlist.io/artist/1306/>
https://artlist.io/song/72129/my-lord?search=my-lord
Battle of Good vs Evil: https://truthsocial.com/@InevitableET/108728086646279329
Two DEM judges run as Republicans https://truthsocial.com/@DineshDSouza/108726793187873138
Pelosi losing her mind https://t.me/WeTheMedia/72173
Transition video of press lady: https://t.me/WeTheMedia/72158
Charlie Kirk & Kash Patel discuss the fact that the Hunter Biden & Durham investigations are habbening simultaneously. https://t.me/WeTheMedia/72156
It's interesting to think about the Hunter Biden possible pending indictment https://t.me/PepeMatter/10954
"Well, nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have. As to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, our country, to the world.. nobody’s really been there” https://t.me/PepeMatter/10952
Winter is Coming: https://t.me/PepeMatter/10950
Dutch farmers have taken an almost war like posture against the globalists that are still hell bent on causing the Great Reset. https://t.me/PepeMatter/10944
Farmers are blocking the highway due to a bbq party 😁 https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6646
Which Biden is real… https://twitter.com/FiveTimesAugust/status/1552124554918727681?s=20&t=SF8-nDzoOM7eyO9MB-2KsQ
Dutch Farmer Wakes Up to Reality After Being Pushed to the Edge By the Government https://t.me/VigilantFox/5400
Kevin Sorbo Talks About Cancel Culture: “They Love Their Labels” https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/24088
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