7.29.22 INDICTMENTS coming! K@sh exposes more! DEMS flipping to GOP! War RUMORS! Win with PRAYER!





[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





https://rumble.com/v1e2qdl-7.29.22-indictments-coming-ksh-exposes-more-dems-flipping-to-gop-war-rumors.html





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Music

My Lord

Song by Yarin Primak <https://artlist.io/artist/1306/>

https://artlist.io/song/72129/my-lord?search=my-lord

Battle of Good vs Evil: https://truthsocial.com/@InevitableET/108728086646279329

Two DEM judges run as Republicans https://truthsocial.com/@DineshDSouza/108726793187873138

Pelosi losing her mind https://t.me/WeTheMedia/72173

Transition video of press lady: https://t.me/WeTheMedia/72158

Charlie Kirk & Kash Patel discuss the fact that the Hunter Biden & Durham investigations are habbening simultaneously. https://t.me/WeTheMedia/72156

It's interesting to think about the Hunter Biden possible pending indictment https://t.me/PepeMatter/10954

"Well, nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have. As to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, our country, to the world.. nobody’s really been there” https://t.me/PepeMatter/10952

Winter is Coming: https://t.me/PepeMatter/10950

Dutch farmers have taken an almost war like posture against the globalists that are still hell bent on causing the Great Reset. https://t.me/PepeMatter/10944

Farmers are blocking the highway due to a bbq party 😁 https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6646

Which Biden is real… https://twitter.com/FiveTimesAugust/status/1552124554918727681?s=20&t=SF8-nDzoOM7eyO9MB-2KsQ

Dutch Farmer Wakes Up to Reality After Being Pushed to the Edge By the Government https://t.me/VigilantFox/5400

Kevin Sorbo Talks About Cancel Culture: “They Love Their Labels” https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/24088













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