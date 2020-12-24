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Organic Garage Grocery Store Manager Admits Being A Bigot of The Disabled
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32 views • December 24, 2020
ORGANIC GARAGE is another of many militant stores who think that their policies outweigh the law.
The manager of the place admitted that the owner MATT LURIE demands that his staff HARASS and THREATEN customers or he will fire them!
ALSO, the manager admitted to being a BIGOT! Discrimination against anyone with any disability is ILLEGAL!
ORGANIC GARAGE OAKVILLE
579 Kerr Street
Oakville, Ontario
L6K 3E1
TEL: 905.849.1648 FAX: 905.849.6593
EMAIL: [email protected]
or
ORGANIC GARAGE THORNHILL/VAUGHAN
8020 Bathurst Street
Thornhill (Vaughan), Ontario
L4J 0B8
TEL: 905.889.3539 FAX: 905.889.8562
EMAIL: [email protected]
or
ORGANIC GARAGE TORONTO
43 Junction Road
Toronto, Ontario
M6N 1B5
TEL: 416.761.1500 FAX: 416.761.7530
EMAIL: [email protected]
or
ORGANIC GARAGE TORONTO
42 Hanna Avenue
Toronto, Ontario
M6K 1X1
TEL: 647.426.0011
EMAIL: [email protected]
Time for a boycott I Think!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
The manager of the place admitted that the owner MATT LURIE demands that his staff HARASS and THREATEN customers or he will fire them!
ALSO, the manager admitted to being a BIGOT! Discrimination against anyone with any disability is ILLEGAL!
ORGANIC GARAGE OAKVILLE
579 Kerr Street
Oakville, Ontario
L6K 3E1
TEL: 905.849.1648 FAX: 905.849.6593
EMAIL: [email protected]
or
ORGANIC GARAGE THORNHILL/VAUGHAN
8020 Bathurst Street
Thornhill (Vaughan), Ontario
L4J 0B8
TEL: 905.889.3539 FAX: 905.889.8562
EMAIL: [email protected]
or
ORGANIC GARAGE TORONTO
43 Junction Road
Toronto, Ontario
M6N 1B5
TEL: 416.761.1500 FAX: 416.761.7530
EMAIL: [email protected]
or
ORGANIC GARAGE TORONTO
42 Hanna Avenue
Toronto, Ontario
M6K 1X1
TEL: 647.426.0011
EMAIL: [email protected]
Time for a boycott I Think!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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