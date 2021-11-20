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The Temple REBUILT The Testimony Will Speak For ITSELF !!!!! The MANIFESTATION Is IMPOSSIBLE
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71 views • November 20, 2021
"The ROCK That Was Cut From the Quarry Without Hands ..... LOOKS LIKE It Is TIME To CRUSH The OTHER KINGDOMS ..... I will give a Clear Witness to the TRUTH and a TESTIMONY Before You AND The LORD GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The KING Is COMING"
video by Jonathan Kleck
**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
video by Jonathan Kleck
**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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