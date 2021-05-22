Resetting Expectations of What Will be Available

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss supply chain constrictions intensifying by the day and global prices of everything skyrocketing, choices in stores and online will be more and more limited with delivery times unreliable. We will need to reset our expectations.. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?
• Natural gas used for fertilizer production
• Is the world re-opening?
• Soccer Moms losing confidence
• Refineries shutting after the Colonial pipeline reopened
• Magnetic field increase July 2021 on Earth
• Slinkey Effect
• Holding more physical inventory moving forward
• Sell the Rip mentality 2021-2022
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