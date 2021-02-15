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Belgian Virologist Proposes Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin
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97 views • February 15, 2021
Globalist attack on science and scientists who dare stand up to the globalist's vaccine agenda. Ivermectin has actually been 'proven' to help COVID-19 patients even more so than Hydroxychloroquine, thus the even lager blackout.
Please see this very well sourced one of a kind COVID-19 vaccine / nano tech / mRNA / recombinant DNA eye opening video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DRpImo975y0T/
Remember to DOCUMENT ALL COVID-19 vaccine injuries / disease / deaths of loved ones who take in the days, months, years after they have taken it.
This video has been uploaded to Brighten Video for sol purpose of education and preservation, due to its content falling under globalist controlled YouTube's rules of censorship. All right reserved to its creators at 'TrialSite News'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLL5FEpRtEA&;feature=emb_logo
Belgian Virologist Proposes a Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin:
As recently reported in the publication Hospital Pharmacy Europe a Belgium virologist named Marc Wathelet argues for the immediate use of ivermectin as a low-cost, off-label treatment to get the pandemic under control in Belgium. After providing a brief history of the first attempts at repurposing at the pandemic onset, Dr. Wathelet suggests after one year, and billions spent by governments such as those from America, only one drug is actually proven to have benefits—dexamethasone from the RECOVERY trial for patients who were already hypoxemic.
TrialSite News Article:
https://trialsitenews.com/belgian-virologist-proposes-a-plan-to-eradicate-covid-19-in-6-weeks-using-ivermectin/
Wathelet Publication:
https://hospitalpharmacyeurope.com/views/ivermectin-time-for-action/
FLCCC to Merck: Data Shows Ivermectin’s Strong Efficacy Against COVID-19:
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has issued a public statement in response to a press release issued by Merck last week.
TrialSite News Article:
https://trialsitenews.com/flccc-to-merck-data-shows-ivermectins-strong-efficacy-against-covid-19/?web=1&;wdLOR=cCAE33D31-A2C3-4F95-BBEA-67AEB1D56374
Please see this very well sourced one of a kind COVID-19 vaccine / nano tech / mRNA / recombinant DNA eye opening video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DRpImo975y0T/
Remember to DOCUMENT ALL COVID-19 vaccine injuries / disease / deaths of loved ones who take in the days, months, years after they have taken it.
This video has been uploaded to Brighten Video for sol purpose of education and preservation, due to its content falling under globalist controlled YouTube's rules of censorship. All right reserved to its creators at 'TrialSite News'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLL5FEpRtEA&;feature=emb_logo
Belgian Virologist Proposes a Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin:
As recently reported in the publication Hospital Pharmacy Europe a Belgium virologist named Marc Wathelet argues for the immediate use of ivermectin as a low-cost, off-label treatment to get the pandemic under control in Belgium. After providing a brief history of the first attempts at repurposing at the pandemic onset, Dr. Wathelet suggests after one year, and billions spent by governments such as those from America, only one drug is actually proven to have benefits—dexamethasone from the RECOVERY trial for patients who were already hypoxemic.
TrialSite News Article:
https://trialsitenews.com/belgian-virologist-proposes-a-plan-to-eradicate-covid-19-in-6-weeks-using-ivermectin/
Wathelet Publication:
https://hospitalpharmacyeurope.com/views/ivermectin-time-for-action/
FLCCC to Merck: Data Shows Ivermectin’s Strong Efficacy Against COVID-19:
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has issued a public statement in response to a press release issued by Merck last week.
TrialSite News Article:
https://trialsitenews.com/flccc-to-merck-data-shows-ivermectins-strong-efficacy-against-covid-19/?web=1&;wdLOR=cCAE33D31-A2C3-4F95-BBEA-67AEB1D56374
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