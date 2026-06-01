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Grifting with/for hopegirl, hoaxgirl, fraudgirl, Sabrina Wallace nonvaxer420 in their own words.
Sources:
https://rumble.com/v77nsc0-sabrina-wallace-has-turned-completely-n.f.g.-liar-liar-pants-on-fire.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_v
https://rumble.com/v766m4s-the-latest-sabrina-wallace-slander-against-our-company....html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=873b5897-a018-4ebe-ba7f-6fc41d02a3e0
7:30End Screen