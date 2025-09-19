BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Marxist Playbook: Unmasking the Truth Behind Political Violence
StopHate.com
StopHate.com
76 followers
31 views • 20 hours ago

In case you're wondering, all these insane Murders are being committed by radicalized new_socialists, straight out of the Marxist play book. Even Senators and Representatives on the left parrot those same policies in thinly disguised political attacks while championing welfare giveaways to illegals.

So is it so difficult to believe that those in Law Enforcement, hired during democratic administrations for their political beliefs and favors, would lash out in violence on Jan. 6th when confronted with a glimpse of America's formerly Silent Majority en masse, demanding they be heard ? Listen and Decide!


https://StopHate.com/J6Inquiry


Keywords
law enforcementpolitical violencesilent majority
