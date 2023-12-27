Anti-Zionist Jews Aren't What they Seem - Satan's Hegelian Dialectic to bring in Anti-Christ

I had a real fondness for Rabbi Dovid Weiss of Neturei Karta and have him featured in some of my videos. I did hear him say, "The Torah says, blah, blah, blah" in his speeches when he was really referring to the Talmud. What people don't know is that these Jews call their Talmud "The Torah", which is not technically correct, because the Torah are the first five Old Testament books and have nothing to do with the Talmud. As a result of this information, I am going to not feature the Anti-Zionist Jews in my videos anymore, although I do like them. If I do feature them, it will only be to expose them, that they are waiting for a Messiah that's not Jesus Christ. I did fall into the trap of calling them "the real Jews" or "the true Jews." We should know as Christians that the devil wants to play every side. Bottom line is, if they don't serve Jesus Christ and believe in the actual Word of God and preach another gospel, well, Apostle Paul says, "let them be accursed." Galatians 1:8 So, I can't paint them in the wonderful way they are portraying themselves to the public right now, as being the real Jews or true Jews. All Jews that adhere to the lies of the Talmud and Kabbalah are false. There are no true ones.





I'm not saying they are bad people. I actually like them. But, they are believing a lie. If a false Messiah comes on the scene and all the Zionist Jews are pretty much destroyed then we have Satan just creating another lie for the masses to follow. This might be the actual end goal of Satan to usher in the Antichrist Messiah while doing the dirty work of destroying huge numbers of Jews yet again, and then introducing new Jewish "Saviors." We have to throw out the leaven, Judaism is not of God. They don't serve the same God, no matter what kind of Jew.





I've come to the realization that Christians don't really know what Jews believe. They are under the impression that the Jews just try to follow the Old Testament. This is not the case. They follow the Talmud. Go to my blog to read more: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo/post/anti-zionist-jews-aren-t-what-they-seem