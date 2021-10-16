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Covid Scamdemic To Cloak 5G Cell-Programming & Poisoning compilation; WesTruther
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48 views • October 16, 2021
WesTruther Compilation 5G & Trump's Covid Scam-demic- View as a Movie- Start with focus- Then lets the clips guide your thoughts and connect the dots and view til the end for a better and more filling affect-
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