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🍌🍓🍒CREAMY, BERRYLICIOUS Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl: Full of Nutrients
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0 view • January 26, 2021
Absolutely BERRYLICIOUS breakfast. The Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl with Frozen Banana will pump you up and give you energy for the day. We encourage you to make this at home for you and your family.
Recipe:
1 1/2 cup dragon fruit
1/4 cup saskatoon berries
*View the whole recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/creamy-berrylicious-dragon-fruit-smoothie-bowl-full-of-nutrients/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ Love Wild Delicious Berries: https://youtu.be/TxiEF10-vAE
▶ How to Make Basic Almond Milk: https://youtu.be/lBhrCcCzCMA
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
Recipe:
1 1/2 cup dragon fruit
1/4 cup saskatoon berries
*View the whole recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/creamy-berrylicious-dragon-fruit-smoothie-bowl-full-of-nutrients/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ Love Wild Delicious Berries: https://youtu.be/TxiEF10-vAE
▶ How to Make Basic Almond Milk: https://youtu.be/lBhrCcCzCMA
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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