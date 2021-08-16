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Evil in the limelight
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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13 views • August 16, 2021
Fall Cabal, May 20, 2021

Part 13: Final exposure of Bill Gates. His last evil schemes in the lime-lights...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Melody of my Dreams, Music4Video, Scott Buckley

This is part 13 of 17 parts in total. Part 14 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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