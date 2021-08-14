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Vaccination Taxation Without Representation...
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72 views • August 14, 2021
Vaccinations are playing God and Have never worked throughout all of their history. It is vaccinations that created the 1918 flu pandemic. It will be vaccines that separate you from God as you trust man for your health instead of the true cause of illness, i.e. Sin...
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