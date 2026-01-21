



What Are the stakes?

Steve Hemphill

Can driving stakes into the ground around your home or business drive out demonic entities?

What about putting them around the voting booths,

or your child’s school?

Are there specific prayers & scriptures used?

Join me tonight for part two of an amazing interview,

as you see how God works in mysterious ways

when people have faith, prayer, and take, action

His humble heart will truly touch you.

His level of obedience will challenge

each of you to do the same

when you’re called out of your own comfort zone.

Listen to what he has to offer, and check out his website:

www.Faith-faith.org

Thanks for supporting my ministry!

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com

The show dives deep into the journey of personal liberation, exploring what it truly means to live life on your own terms, through the power of God. Through a mix of solo reflections, guest interviews, biblical mandates, and real-life stories.

Tune in Daily at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me: [email protected]

If you like this show, please support it, so it can continue.

Donations @ www.rinalynn.com



