© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KAREN KINGSTON - PFIZER CAPABLE OF 2 WAY COMMUNICATION, PATENTS, NANOTECH AND MORE
Follow
2
Share
Report
469 views • January 11, 2022
KAREN KINGSTON - PFIZER CAPABLE OF 2 WAY COMMUNICATION, PATENTS, NANOTECH AND MORE
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2769 6 PM with special guest Karen Kingston joins Pete Santilli in a bombshell interview to discuss the mRNA two-way communication with Pfizer, the patents, nanotech, and more! - A LOT of germ theory BS here and ignorant host claims he got the unicorn "covid" where no test can detect it and sars cov 2 NEVER was isolated BUT I share this as some other info is very important.
Parents will begin to lose their minds when they realize the jab has killed their children... The MSM will try to deflect the blame, but it will be too late for the MSM. The backlash against Big Pharma will be impossible to contain. The stage will be set for the man of lawlessness 666 to step forward onto the world stage, with all the (deceptive) answers...
“Anyone of authority who says " safe and effective " is by virtue, guilty of conspiracy to Mass Murder.
The moment the first death occurred the statement became Null and Void. As did their integrity and their right to freedom from prosecution. The gallows awaits these liars. But that is not the worst of it. They must then face natural justice before the lord.
Let us not forget one of the main instigators hobby was murdering children in 3rd world countries for decades before this scam.
Anyone else would have a billion dollar bounty on their heads for this. And they would have earned it.” - Karritree
source:
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2769 6 PM with special guest Karen Kingston joins Pete Santilli in a bombshell interview to discuss the mRNA two-way communication with Pfizer, the patents, nanotech, and more! - A LOT of germ theory BS here and ignorant host claims he got the unicorn "covid" where no test can detect it and sars cov 2 NEVER was isolated BUT I share this as some other info is very important.
Parents will begin to lose their minds when they realize the jab has killed their children... The MSM will try to deflect the blame, but it will be too late for the MSM. The backlash against Big Pharma will be impossible to contain. The stage will be set for the man of lawlessness 666 to step forward onto the world stage, with all the (deceptive) answers...
“Anyone of authority who says " safe and effective " is by virtue, guilty of conspiracy to Mass Murder.
The moment the first death occurred the statement became Null and Void. As did their integrity and their right to freedom from prosecution. The gallows awaits these liars. But that is not the worst of it. They must then face natural justice before the lord.
Let us not forget one of the main instigators hobby was murdering children in 3rd world countries for decades before this scam.
Anyone else would have a billion dollar bounty on their heads for this. And they would have earned it.” - Karritree
source:
The Pete Santilli Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.