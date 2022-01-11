KAREN KINGSTON - PFIZER CAPABLE OF 2 WAY COMMUNICATION, PATENTS, NANOTECH AND MORE



The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2769 6 PM with special guest Karen Kingston joins Pete Santilli in a bombshell interview to discuss the mRNA two-way communication with Pfizer, the patents, nanotech, and more! - A LOT of germ theory BS here and ignorant host claims he got the unicorn "covid" where no test can detect it and sars cov 2 NEVER was isolated BUT I share this as some other info is very important.



Parents will begin to lose their minds when they realize the jab has killed their children... The MSM will try to deflect the blame, but it will be too late for the MSM. The backlash against Big Pharma will be impossible to contain. The stage will be set for the man of lawlessness 666 to step forward onto the world stage, with all the (deceptive) answers...



“Anyone of authority who says " safe and effective " is by virtue, guilty of conspiracy to Mass Murder.

The moment the first death occurred the statement became Null and Void. As did their integrity and their right to freedom from prosecution. The gallows awaits these liars. But that is not the worst of it. They must then face natural justice before the lord.

Let us not forget one of the main instigators hobby was murdering children in 3rd world countries for decades before this scam.

Anyone else would have a billion dollar bounty on their heads for this. And they would have earned it.” - Karritree



source:

The Pete Santilli Show