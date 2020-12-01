Why Polling Doesn't Match Reality- Simple Election Math Declares WINNER

Polls are off this year far more than they were in 2016. The media is prepping and priming the public for mail in voting fraud to take place by having the results match their false polls.How many people know Someone switching from Trump to Biden or vice versa. Just look at the #walkaway Movement, and everyone you know stated that they were tired of the Democrats, the riots, the lockdowns, and we're going to be switching to vote for Donald Trump, versus the few that said that Trump appalled them so much, that they were switching to vote Democrat.Here is the electoral prediction for 2020. Trump wins and here is why.#electionwinner #electionwinner #prediction