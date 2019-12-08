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The Elder Scrolls V: Relics of Hyrule Part 2 (The Ordon Sword and Secret Grottoes)
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7 views • December 08, 2019
In this chapter we visit the various secret grottoes and get the Ordon Sword and other gear. Also, parts of the skyrim story were cut out here due to me wanting to focus on the mod, but I will be recording and uploading those as a separate video at a future date.
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