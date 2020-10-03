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Collapse Cycle Begins Across Society (1041)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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164 views • October 03, 2020
Collapse dominoes are entering a feedback loop for our society, from 75% of hotels not able to remain in business for six more months to endless money printing, to a second lockdown and grocery retailers planning for guards in stores and limiting anyone stocking up to what you need weekly and no more. Good news is that 40% of Russian food production comes from small farms of 2-5 acres, that is indeed hopeful news.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
How Russia Produces 40% Of It’s Food From Home Gardens http://www.ecosnippets.com/gardening/...
https://returntonow.net/2020/02/13/ne...
Chinese Farmers Hoard Wheat In Hopes Of Creating Shortages That Push Prices Higher https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chi...
Summary: China National Strategic Food Reserves http://www.lswz.gov.cn/html/xinwen/20...
Two-Thirds Of US Hotels Say They Won't Last Six More Month At Current Occupancy Levels https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-...
Deliquency rates https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b7...
Silent Exodus Nobody Sees: Leaving Work Forever https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...
UK Grocers Stave Off Panic Buying Amid 2nd Lockdown Fears; Daily COVID Case Record Smashed https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/uk-...
UK supermarkets urge shoppers not to panic over lockdown fears https://www.theguardian.com/business/...
San Francisco Residents On Edge Over Rising Number Of Home Burglaries https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202...

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Keywords
newstruthgoldafrica2030hidden historydavid dubyneancientcivilizationcollapsecyclecommunitygardenscollages
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