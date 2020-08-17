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Young Hummer at Feeder
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25 views • August 17, 2020
A while back, I was privileged to witness and snap several shots of a young, obviously inexperienced female hummingbird attempt to figure out how to obtain the 'nectar' from a feeder. I compiled these into a brief slideshow and added a bit of background music for a humorous look at our feathered friends. Background music is 'Popcorn' by Hot Butter.
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