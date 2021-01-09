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An Urgent Message to All Conservatives, Right-Wingers and Patriots
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424 views • January 09, 2021
Watch TDV videos on LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
INTRO VID: TNS Blanco Slam Poetry "FREEDOM" - TNS Blanco: https://youtu.be/-ZYCGkB8Z_4
YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!! - Dan Dicks: https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/
False Flag At The Capitol:
https://understandingdeeppolitics.org/false-flag-at-the-capitol-its-all-about-the-effects-and-after-shocks
The Last American Vagabond with Whitney Webb on the New Domestic Terrorists: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/01/the-opening-act-of-the-new-war-on-domestic-terror.html
This is going to be every Trump supporter over the coming years. Any dissent of the Biden-Harris administration will not be tolerated: https://twitter.com/LibertyHangout/status/1347650784259952640
Rate Of Adverse Reactions To COVID Vaccines Already 50x Higher Than Flu Shot: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rate-adverse-reactions-covid-vaccines-already-50x-higher-flu-shot
UK: '92-year-old' man arrested outside London court as Assange denied bail for “breach of health regulations for not wearing a mask”: https://youtu.be/ULbhYpMBEzk
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
INTRO VID: TNS Blanco Slam Poetry "FREEDOM" - TNS Blanco: https://youtu.be/-ZYCGkB8Z_4
YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!! - Dan Dicks: https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/
False Flag At The Capitol:
https://understandingdeeppolitics.org/false-flag-at-the-capitol-its-all-about-the-effects-and-after-shocks
The Last American Vagabond with Whitney Webb on the New Domestic Terrorists: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/01/the-opening-act-of-the-new-war-on-domestic-terror.html
This is going to be every Trump supporter over the coming years. Any dissent of the Biden-Harris administration will not be tolerated: https://twitter.com/LibertyHangout/status/1347650784259952640
Rate Of Adverse Reactions To COVID Vaccines Already 50x Higher Than Flu Shot: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rate-adverse-reactions-covid-vaccines-already-50x-higher-flu-shot
UK: '92-year-old' man arrested outside London court as Assange denied bail for “breach of health regulations for not wearing a mask”: https://youtu.be/ULbhYpMBEzk
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