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An Urgent Message to All Conservatives, Right-Wingers and Patriots
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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424 views • January 09, 2021
Watch TDV videos on LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

INTRO VID: TNS Blanco Slam Poetry "FREEDOM" - TNS Blanco: https://youtu.be/-ZYCGkB8Z_4

YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!! - Dan Dicks: https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/

False Flag At The Capitol:
https://understandingdeeppolitics.org/false-flag-at-the-capitol-its-all-about-the-effects-and-after-shocks

The Last American Vagabond with Whitney Webb on the New Domestic Terrorists: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/01/the-opening-act-of-the-new-war-on-domestic-terror.html

This is going to be every Trump supporter over the coming years. Any dissent of the Biden-Harris administration will not be tolerated: https://twitter.com/LibertyHangout/status/1347650784259952640

Rate Of Adverse Reactions To COVID Vaccines Already 50x Higher Than Flu Shot: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rate-adverse-reactions-covid-vaccines-already-50x-higher-flu-shot

UK: '92-year-old' man arrested outside London court as Assange denied bail for “breach of health regulations for not wearing a mask”: https://youtu.be/ULbhYpMBEzk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy