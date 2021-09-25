© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Tyranny Is Just Beginning - Bowne Report
Follow
5
Share
Report
210 views • September 25, 2021
Joe Biden's rambling misspoken speech at the United Nations was as transparent as it was a veiled message to the International order. Ignoring his hand in the murder of 13 U.S. Soldiers and an aid worker's family and the impending doom of replacement migration. While betraying our oldest ally France and simultaneously praising the CCP and the Taliban. Biden's poorly coded message predicted more pandemics to control the population and signaled that the global Carbon tax system is imminent. Agenda 2030 tyranny on steroids.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.