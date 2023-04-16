Ukraine Update April 16, 2023

◽️ Daria Dugina gives us a good reason why every Christian should not fear death.

◽️President Putin attends the Midnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia.

◽️ Ukraine fired 20 Grad rockets at the Cathedral of Holy Transfiguration in Donetsk during Easter service.

◽️ Wagner Group boss Progzhin releases 130 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter.

◽️ An Easter Miracle - a Crucifix saved the soldier who was only wounded in his chest.

◽️ Arms manufacturers own congress says Randy Crediko in Donetsk.

◽️ Clare Daly commentary.

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 40 Ukrainian troops, one armored personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles have been neutralized.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit units of the enemy close to Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny and Troskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ More than 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, fierce battles are underway close to Artyomovsk. During active operations, the Wagner assault troops successfully advanced, taking control over two quarters on the northern and southern outskirts of the city. The AFU units remaining in Artyomovsk are retreating and deliberately destroying the city's infrastructure and residential buildings to slow down the advance of Russian troops. Airborne units isolate the enemy on the flanks and support the action of the assault troops to take control over the city.

◽️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery strikes of the Yug Group of Forces have hit AFU units in the areas of Krasnoye, Kalynovka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Aircraft made 6 sorties in the area, and Missile Troops and Artillery completed 57 firing missions in support of the troops.

◽️ The total losses of the enemy in this direction in the past day have amounted to over 315 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, as well as one Grad MLRS.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As many as 30 Ukrainian servicemen, one pick-up truck, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were neutralized in these areas during the day.

💥 In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized up to 15 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and three Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralized 73 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 95 areas during the day.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Air defense forces have intercepted five HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry