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Angela Bittinger: History Lessons
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44 views • October 29, 2021
Speaking to the Southern Tier Tea Party, cancelled public school history teacher, offers some lessons on propaganda and the cancel culture of previous authoritarian regimes. Also speaking is Buffalo-based Constitutional Attorney and author, James Ostrowski. Ocober 19, 2021, Jamestown, NY
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