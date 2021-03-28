A Closer Look at the Satan Shoes

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Price: $1,018
Limited Edition of 666 Pairs of "Satan Shoes" with Real Human Blood to be Sold -
Contains 60cc of red ink and 1 drop of human blood.
The price is no coincidence either. $1,018 is Luke 10:18.
"He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.""
https://satan.shoes/product/
Nothing to see here, folks.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5rSj8FTQrdtU/
TruthVideos1984