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The House of Israel - Lesson 4 - The Davidic Covenant
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83 views • March 04, 2020
Have you ever understood Psalm 89? What is the nature of the covenant God made with David? Have you ever understood why is there a throne in London today and why will it continue to rule to the end of this age? Let us finally understand one of the most pivotal truths in the Holy Scriptures.
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