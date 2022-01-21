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OBGYN Warns of Pregnancy Issues Due To COVID Jab
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287 views • January 21, 2022
Heather Hobbs and Dr. James Thorp MD, a maternal-fetal medicine OBGYN, warn the public of the dangers of the jab in pregnant women and their unborn children. There are multigenerational repercussions and long-lasting damages occurring, as well as high fatality numbers never seen before with a vaccine.
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