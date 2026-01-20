Davos: Philips CEO Roy Jakobs argues that with the rollout of AI within healthcare, the healthcare industry must regulate itself

Davos: Philips CEO Roy Jakobs argues that government regulation is too slow to keep up with the rollout of AI within healthcare, so the healthcare industry must regulate itself instead.



"Regulation cannot keep up with the speed of technology. So we need to be ahead of regulation and self-regulate."



"We need to have our own kind of rules."

Sounds like business as usual in the world of Pharmakeia....



