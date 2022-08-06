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NIGHT SHADOWS 08052022 -- THE Sun is Angry, THE NATIONS ARE MAD and the US is UNDER THE UN. JUDGMENT!! Lockdowns and Round-ups Coming?
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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605 views • August 06, 2022

OK, so here we go folks, we are under a medical emergency according to the United Nations WHO, then verified by Biden via emergency order just as we warned was coming. How bad is this? This is the SCAM OF ALL SCAMS, and they appear to be following the same playbook as CV-19 - even now saying people need to get vaccinated. The claim is that this will spread rapidly. With this emergency given to FEMA should be a huge clue, as Trump gave America over to a FEMA dictatorship several years ago, we are already under a defacto martial law system and it appears the boom is about to be lowered upon Americans one more time. Meanwhile Earth Changes abound, the Sun is angry, THE NATIONS ARE MAD, the people are antichrist and woe be to those who refused the commands of Jesus Christ to ENTER IN...


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helluntimewhobordersjudgmentlockdownsroundupsstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorthesunwareverywhere
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