IS TATE A VIOLENT PIMP? HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP117

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THE BIG MIG SHOWMONDAY JULY 17, 2023
EPISODE 117 – 8PM
DID TATE LIE TO TUCKER CARLSON? VIOLENT OR NOT?
VIDEOS AND DOCUMENTS SURFACE SHOWING A DIFFERENT SIDE OF TATE
THE DOD LOST OUR MONEY
UKRAINE IS THE NEW HOLLYWOOD
UKRAINE ATTACKS KEY RUSSIAN BRIDGE AND CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY
IS BIDEN SPREADING OUR MILITARY TOO THIN
THE DOD LOST OUR MONEY
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