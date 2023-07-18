IS TATE A VIOLENT PIMP? HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP117

THE BIG MIG SHOWMONDAY JULY 17, 2023

EPISODE 117 – 8PM





DID TATE LIE TO TUCKER CARLSON? VIOLENT OR NOT?

VIDEOS AND DOCUMENTS SURFACE SHOWING A DIFFERENT SIDE OF TATE

THE DOD LOST OUR MONEY

UKRAINE IS THE NEW HOLLYWOOD

UKRAINE ATTACKS KEY RUSSIAN BRIDGE AND CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY

IS BIDEN SPREADING OUR MILITARY TOO THIN

