LA Fires-A Preventable Nightmare

Jan 11, 2025
Process and Publish
The fires in Los Angeles and area are preventable, if California could cast aside its Demonic delusions and just take care of the business of governance. Rome in the first century knew the importance of water, but DEI policies are more important to Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom.