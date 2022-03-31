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Heroes Taking Down Evil: Journalist April Moss Goes Nuclear, Exposes Vaxx Hospitalizations & Murder
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211 views • March 31, 2022
Media outlets mass-produce propaganda to control society, silencing those who dare to disrupt their narratives. Award winning journalist and ex-CBS Detroit employee, April Moss joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to expose Big Tech and Big Pharma’s collusion to kill the unvaccinated, the compliance of the nurses, and more. Moss’s upcoming documentary, ‘Bad Medicine’ exposes how the media is killing thousands with the help Big Pharma, and the damage done so far. Visit FreedomMed.org to find clinics and doctors near you that prescribe ivermectin and effective treatments against the plandemic.
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